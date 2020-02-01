GROVER HILL — Rellim Drainage Technology was established in December 2019 by Tony and Staci Miller. They are focusing on cleaning and clearing ditches for rural consumers and government agencies in need of their services.
Rellim uses a 42-inch side-arm ditcher, designed to clean and maintain roadside ditches and other ditches that cannot be safely straddled with other ditching equipment. The unique design and durability of this machine will clear ditches containing sod, water, roots, hard dry dirt and other debris with ease.
Soil is thrown out the left side of the ditcher and may be distributed over a 65-foot area, allowing it to be distributed back into the landowners’ fields without damaging the field or crops growing. It takes more than 500 years for 1 inch of top soil to develop, so this machine helps to sustain the soil by placing it directly back into the field. The ditcher is able to clean out one mile of ditch in one hour, removing 10 to 12 inches of soil from the bottom. This unit is equipped with a GPS technology which will allow for the ditches to put on grade as the soil and debris is being removed.
The new Rellim Drainage Technology Company is currently available in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance and Van Wert counties. Rellim is a full-service ditch company. For more information, contact Tony Miller for a quote for ditch cleaning needs at 419-203-1673 or email Rellim Drainage Technology at rellimdrainage@gmail.com.
