Defiance County College and Career Day is set to take place Sept. 10 from 9 a.m.-noon at the George M. Smart Athletic Center, located on the Defiance College campus, 701 N. Clinton St.
The event is co-sponsored by Defiance College, the Defiance County Counselors’ Association and Defiance County Economic Development.
For 34 years, the counselors’ association and Defiance College have presented Defiance County College Day; the career day component is new this year.
Defiance County College and Career Day is approved by the Ohio Association for College Admission Counseling (OACAC) and listed on the organization’s college fair calendar.
Attendees will have an opportunity to meet with juniors and seniors from high schools in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Williams and Putnam counties (approximately 700 students), as well as Defiance College students and members of the community at-large.
Registration is $50 (non-refundable), which includes breakfast/lunch, and each employer will be provided an 8-foot table and one chair. Outlets are available upon request, and participants are advised to request an outlet at registration.
Registration is due by Aug. 30. Only the first 50 paid registrants will be accepted, so early registration is recommended.
The last hour of the day will be open to the general public, and all are invited to stop in and inquire about jobs.
The schedule will be as follows:
• 8-8:45 a.m., arrive and set up table display. Continental breakfast will be available.
• 9-10:30 a.m., high school students will arrive in shifts.
• 10:30 a.m., college/university reps are dismissed.
• 10:30-11 a.m., break for employers.
• 11 a.m.-noon, employers will be available to meet with Defiance College students and the general public.
The program will wrap up at noon, and box lunches will be provided.
For more information, or to register, contact Carla Hinkle at chinkle@defecon.com or 419-980-4938, or Sally Bissell at sbissell@defiance.edu or 419-783-2366.
