ARCHBOLD — Redline Equipment broke ground Tuesday to mark the start of construction of a new sales and service facility in Logansport, Ind.
The new building will house more than 45,000 square feet of climate-controlled space, including an in-store equipment expo, a two-story parts warehouse, 12 service bays with two five-ton underhung cranes, a 50x50 standalone wash bay and premium space to host customer and training events. It is on track for completion in spring 2024, according to a press issued by Redline’s Archbold office.
Redline President and CEO Mike Pitts was joined at the event by board chairman Glen Newcomer and Logansport Mayor Chris Martin as well as representatives from the Cass CountyRedevelopment Commission and a number of Redline employees.
“We’re here today because of the hard work and dedication of our world class employees who help ‘Redline Country’ continue to grow,” said Pitts. “When it’s complete, this facility will allow us tocontinue to offer farmers and other agribusiness customers the top shelf products and service they’ve come to expect from Redline.”
Redline Equipment worked with the Cass County Redevelopment Commission to acquire the land.
In the coming years, the company intends to use the newly designed facility as a model for improvements at its other locations across the Midwest.
Redline provides around-the-clock service from highly qualified technicians in 12 authorized Case IH dealer locations throughout Ohio (Archbold, Bellevue, Bowling Green, Ottawa, Sherwood), Michigan (Adrian, two locations) and Indiana (Gas City, Huntington, Logansport, Rossville, and Topeka).
