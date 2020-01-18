BRYAN — The law firm of Newcomer, Shaffer, Spangler & Breininger has announced that associate attorney Katherine Rakes was named a partner in the law firm.
Effective Jan. 1 the firm became known as Newcomer, Shaffer, Spangler, Breininger & Rakes.
Rakes is licensed to practice law in Ohio and Indiana and maintains an active practice in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana and is taking new clients.
She is presently serving as the village solicitor for Stryker and West Unity.
Senior partner John Shaffer said Rakes “is a wonderful addition to our firm.”
“She is very dedicated to her work and has exceptional client rapport,” Shaffer said. “She is a determined advocate, but does so with a smile on her face. We are overjoyed to add her as a partner to our firm.”
Rakes and her family reside in northern Defiance County. In addition to her duties with the firm, she is active in many charitable organizations in Williams and Defiance counties.
Rakes practices out of the firm’s office at 117 W. Maple St., Bryan, and can be reached by calling 419- 636-3196.
