Thanks to Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up program, $12,560 was donated to 12 area Ohio charities and community projects. Here, Round Up secretary/treasurer Brenda Ball (left) presents a check for $1,000 to Kendra Kuhlman of Putnam County Home Care Hospice.
Putnam hospice donation
Jenny Derringer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Three new tax issues, seven races being decided in Defiance County
- Friday football: Archbold earns league title share with 38-0 win
- Antwerp superintendent returns from China
- Friday football: Apaches secure playoff spot with convincing win
- Siberian Solstice set to kick off 2019 Christmas tour
- Area polling stations set for election
- Monico named COO of Adams Publishing Group
- Hubbards co-chair Defiance City Schools Foundation's annual campaign
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.