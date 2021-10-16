Cultivate Geospatial Solutions (CGS) recently announced John Puente has joined the company as a Data Solutions Director.
Puente, who was recently the Chief Data Officer for the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will lead CGS’s Data Solutions line of business. His focus will be on data management systems, data governance, advanced analytics and visualizations.
The hire is just the latest sign that CGS is serious about its data offerings to the public sector. “We are truly honored and fortunate to have such an esteemed professional of John’s stature join the company. His extensive knowledge and experience in Data, GIS and Enterprise Asset Management will bolster our company’s presence in the State and Local government market,” said CGS’s co-founder Tom Brenneman.
