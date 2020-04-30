Aerial view of Defiance High School/Middle School
Photo courtesy of Defiance City Schools

Our bright future is exemplified by the Defiance High School/Middle School which houses grades 6-12 and began construction in the spring of 2016. The aerial photo here was taken in October of 2017, just months before the school’s opening on Jan. 3, 2018. This view shows the auditeria and gymnasium in the center with the high school to the left and the middle school on the right.

