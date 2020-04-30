1918 School
Dennis Van Scoder/C-N Photo

Representative of our proud past is the historic 1918 school located at the south end of downtown Defiance. The century-old structure was saved from the wrecking ball through the efforts of a grassroots Save Our School (SOS) committee. The group was able to get the school placed on the National Register of Historic Places in September 2019. In November 2019, the city of Defiance purchased the building from the Defiance City Board of Education for $1 and has five years to find a user for it.

