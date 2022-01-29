Mary Price

MARY PRICE

Shultz Huber & Associates, Inc. has welcomed a new administrative assistant to the firm. Mary Price has joined the Defiance office.

As administrative assistant, Price provides reception and administrative support and is responsible for assembling tax returns and financial statements.

Shultz Huber & Associates, Inc. is a full-service accounting, tax and business consulting CPA firm specializing in assisting businesses and their owners plan for their future and achieve their goals in an ever-changing financial and regulatory environment. Offices are located in Archbold, Bryan, Defiance, St. Marys and Van Wert, with seven shareholders and 60 employees.

