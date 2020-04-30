ANTWERP — The opioid epidemic has been the biggest challenge for law enforcement in the last decade, according to Antwerp Police Chief George Clemens III.
“The opioid epidemic has really created a lot of issues for us — a lot of challenges,” said Clemens, who has been police chief in Antwerp since 2003. “It has doubled our workload.”
Reflecting on the last decade, Clemens said that opioids — coupled with the need for more funding for both training and equipment to handled the epidemic and its repercussions — have definitely been the biggest challenge.
The last decade also has led to some great improvements for law enforcement too. Clemens said that some of the most significant improvements have been in technology.
“The biggest change I’ve seen in the last 10 years, equipment-wise, has been body cameras and cruiser cameras,” he said, adding that Antwerp was one of the first departments in the area to acquire them. “It’s been a blessing having them. They protect both us and our citizens.”
Police officers wear the body cameras, which have internal data storage to allow footage to be saved and reviewed. The equipment can help illustrate what happened in certain events, as well as show where perhaps more training is needed.
Looking forward to the next decade, Clemens said funding will be the a big challenge for his department.
“(It’s) finding the funding we need to continue operating and providing services,” he said. “There are a few grants here and there, but for a little town like ours, there’s nothing available.”
Clemens said more funding for training and equipment would be something that would make his job easier.
“We have what we need, equipment-wise,” he said, however the budget is tight. “When we figure out our budget we figure it within a few dollars. If something major happens in our agency, like a cruiser blowing up, we would have no where to turn.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.