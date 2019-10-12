WAUSEON — The Fulton County Economic Development Corporation (FCEDC) is co-hosting a presentation with Project Allura at Triangular Processing on Oct. 21 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. to help aspiring entrepreneurs understand the steps necessary to form a small business.
Project Allura at Triangular Processing is a business incubator located in Wauseon, and is designed to provide an opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to develop a variety of types of small businesses within the facility that can grow and establish themselves well enough to exit the incubator and become successful new small businesses.
Lisa Becher, director of the Small Business Development Center of Northwest Ohio, and Stephen Maloney, an attorney with Barber, Kaper, Stamm, McWatters & Whitlock, will be the presenters at this event. Topics will include how to transform an idea into a business, components of a business plan and how to incorporate/take the appropriate legal steps.
The presentation will take place at Project Allura at Triangular Processing, 550 W. Linfoot St., Wauseon.
A complimentary lunch sponsored by the FCEDC will be provided to guests. If interested, RSVP to Matt Gilroy at matt@fcedc-ohio.com by Oct. 18.
