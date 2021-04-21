Premier Financial Corp. announced Tuesday first quarter results including solid core profitability. Net income for the first quarter was $41 million, or $1.10 per diluted common share, compared to a net loss of $22.5 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020.
The year-over-year comparison is impacted by the acquisition of United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) on Jan. 31, 2020, with 2020 first quarter results including two months of operations from UCFC compared to three in first quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of the acquisition-related provision and charges, earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2020, were $7.5 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share.
“We are very pleased to deliver an excellent start for 2021,” said Gary M. Small, CEO of Premier. “While the banking industry is currently facing challenges in terms of the low interest rate environment and modest loan demand, Premier’s business mix continues to provide opportunities to perform and our team is taking full advantage. Our disciplined approach to credit and the continued outstanding performance from fee income businesses allowed us to move confidently with a meaningful 18% dividend increase year to date, consistent with our expectations for sustainably strong performance going forward.”
As a part of the CARES Act, the Small Business Administration created the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to provide small businesses with loans as a direct incentive to keep their workers on the payroll. Premier Bank actively participated in PPP for clients and made 2,880 loans for a total of $443.3 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020. Total gross fees for these loans equaled $14.8 million. To date, Premier Bank has recognized $10.2 million as loan interest income, including $4 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021. Additionally, a total of $171.2 million in loans have been extinguished to date, including $114.8 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021.
Beginning in January 2021, Premier Bank participated in the second round of PPP lending and made 1,645 loans for a total of $171.7 million during the three months ended March 31. Total gross fees for these loans were $6.7 million and Premier Bank recognized $0.2 million in loan interest income during the three months ended March 31, 2021.
Net interest income of $56.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 was up from $45.5 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase over the prior year’s first quarter was attributable to organic growth and three months of income from UCFC compared to two months in 2020. Net interest margin was 3.43% for the first quarter of 2021, down from 3.47% in the fourth quarter of 2020, and down from 3.78% in the first quarter of 2020. Yield on interest earning assets decreased to 3.73% in the first quarter of 2021, down 11 basis points from 3.84% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of acquisition marks and PPP loans, net interest margin would be 3.25% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 3.36% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 3.68% for the first quarter of 2020.
“We produced net interest income growth despite margin compression for the quarter,” said Small. “The success of the multiple COVID related economic programs enacted over the past year has driven tremendous liquidity and deposit growth to the benefit of all our clients. Reinvesting these funds in a prudent manner recognizing the volatility of these deposits over time has never been more critical. We remain focused on continued reduction of our funding costs while optimizing our reinvestment yield for the appropriate time horizon.”
Premier’s non-interest income in the first quarter of 2021 was $26.3 million compared with $14.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. Results for the first quarter of 2021 included three months of income from UCFC compared to two months in 2020.
Total assets at March 31, 2021, were $7.53 billion compared to $7.21 billion at Dec. 31, 2020, and $6.54 billion at March 31, 2020.
Total deposits at March 31, 2021, were $6.35 billion compared with $6.05 billion at Dec. 31, 2020, and $4.99 billion at March 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, total deposits grew $1.36 billion organically, or 27.2% from a year ago.
Total stockholders’ equity was $998.2 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $982.3 million at December 31, 2020, and $916.8 million at March 31, 2020. The increase in stockholders’ equity from the prior year was due to net earnings, offset partially by the Company’s repurchase of 39,200 common shares for $1.1 million during the first quarter of 2021. At March 31, 2021, 1,960,800 common shares remained available for repurchase under the Company’s existing authorization.
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share, an increase of $0.02 per common share, payable May 14, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 7, 2021. The dividend represents an annual dividend of 3.14 percent based on the Premier common stock closing price on April 19, 2021. Premier has approximately 37,304,000 common shares outstanding.
