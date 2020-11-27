YOUNGSTOWN — Premier Bank has announced the addition of Tina Shaver as executive vice president, chief risk officer.
Shaver brings more than 30 years of banking and financial institution consulting experience. She has spent most of her career at FirstMerit Corporation in Akron.
She most recently served as senior director & deputy chief Ccompliance & ethics officer with Treliant, LLC, in Washington D.C., providing consultative guidance to financial institutions on enterprise risk matters including operational risk, lines of defense, policies and procedures, consumer and fiduciary compliance, third party oversight and fair and responsible banking.
As an active member in industry forums, she has most recently served as a board member of the American Bankers Association (ABA) Regulatory Compliance Conference. She also served as co-chairman of the ABA Compliance Administrative Committee and on compliance committees for the Consumer Bankers Association (CBA), as well as being a steering committee member for the Mid-Size Bank Coalition. She has spoken at conferences organized by groups including the ABA and CBA.
Shaver earned a bachelor’s degree in management from Walsh University. She is a Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM) and a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS).
