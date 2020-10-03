YOUNGSTOWN — Freddie Mac has announced the winners of its Home Possible RISE Awards. The annual program, RISE (Recognizing Individuals for Sustained Excellence), salutes Freddie Mac’s top clients across multiple categories for excellence with Home Possible mortgages — Freddie Mac’s affordable lending solution for low-to-moderate-income home buyers. For the second year in a row, Premier Bank has earned the Freddie Mac Home Possible RISE Award for Total Volume for a Community Account.
“Premier Bank’s hard work and dedication have been paramount in helping low-to-moderate-income borrowers become homeowners,” explained Kyle Myers, client relationship manager, single-family client and community engagement, Freddie Mac. “We thank them for making home ownership possible for so many in their community.”
Two Premier Bank mortgage loan officers earned the Home Possible RISE Award in the category of Home Possible RISE Awards for Top New Originators. These loan officers were recognized for their standout performance and commitment to making responsible and sustainable home ownership a reality for people living in our community:
• Jessica Short, area sales manager, Defiance.
• Jody Moss, mortgage loan officer, Bryan.
The awards combined volume from national Home Possible and Home Possible Advantage mortgage options. Lenders must be active Freddie Mac seller/servicers or housing finance agencies, and correspondent lenders and brokers must originate through those seller/servicers.
“We believe that homeownership leads to stronger, healthier communities in which we live and work. That is why we are incredibly proud of our partnership with Freddie Mac as we help families achieve their dream of affordable homeownership,” said Anthony Lucarelli, vice president, residential mortgage sales for Premier Bank. “We are grateful to be recognized for our ongoing, strong commitment to our local communities as we work to provide excellence which extends beyond banking.”
(About Premier Bank: Premier Bank, headquartered in Youngstown Ohio, operates 78 branches, 12 loan offices and two wealth offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group is Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: PFC), headquartered in Defiance.
