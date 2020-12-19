YOUNGSTOWN — As part of their new movement designed to foster kindness, “Powered By (kind) People. Fueled By You.” Premier Bank has committed to more than $535,000 in donations benefitting 75-plus of the bank’s community partners who share their dedication and passion for spreading kindness, doing good and making their communities stronger.
“As the holiday season shines upon us, we are more inspired than ever to give back to our local communities and spread kindness in the places that we call home,” said Vince Liuzzi, EVP, chief banking officer, Premier Bank. “There’s no better way to celebrate the true meaning of the season than by giving thanks and lending a helping hand to the community partners who provide vital services to those in need.”
Donations include support for the following organizations nationally and in the six-county area:
• AMVETS National Service Foundation
• Ottawa Glandorf Jaycees
• The Salvation Army
• United Way of Defiance County Book Drive
• United Way of Defiance County
• United Way of Erie County
• United Way of Paulding County
• United Way of Putman County
• United Way of Williams County
• Youth for Christ
For more information, please visit YourPremierBank.com/Kindness.
(Premier Bank, headquartered in Youngstown, operates 78 branches, 12 loan offices and 2 wealth offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group is Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: PFC), headquartered in Defiance, Ohio. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency with 10 offices in Ohio including James & Sons Insurance in Youngstown. For more information, visit the company’s website at YourPremierBank.com.)
