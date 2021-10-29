Premier Financial Corp. announced Thursday third quarter results including core loan growth and net interest margin expansion. Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $28.4 million, or 76 cents per diluted common share, compared to net income of $25.7 million, or 69 cents per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019.
Net income for the nine months that ended Sept. 30, 2021, was $100.7 million, or $2.70 per diluted common share, compared to $32.2 million, or 91 cents per diluted common share, for the nine months that ended Sept. 30, 2020.
The year-over-year comparison is substantially impacted by the acquisition of United Community Financial Corp. on Jan. 31, 2020, with the prior year's provision expense of $51 million that included $25.9 million related to acquisition accounting or an after-tax cost of $20.5 million, or 58 cents per diluted common share.
"We are very pleased to report our second consecutive quarter of strong loan growth at 5.1% annualized," said Gary Small, President and CEO of Premier. "Core commercial, residential mortgage and consumer each contributed over 4.4% for the period.
"Commercial and consumer new business pipelines are at their highest level for the year with businesses expressing labor constraints as more of a concern than supply chain challenges at this point," added Small. "Household deposits remain elevated and consumer loan delinquency continues to track at all-time lows. Clients are well positioned as we head into the upcoming holiday season."
As a part of the CARES Act, the Small Business Administration created the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to provide small businesses with loans as a direct incentive to keep their workers on the payroll. Premier Bank actively participated in PPP for clients and made 2,880 loans for a total of $443.3 million during the year ended Dec. 31, 2020. Total gross fees for these loans equaled $14.8 million. To date, Premier Bank has recognized $14.7 million as loan interest income, including $0.9 million and $8.5 million during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. Additionally, a total of $433.3 million in loans have been extinguished to date, including $83.7 million and $376.9 million during the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, respectively.
The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 28 cents per common share payable Nov. 19, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 12, 2021. The dividend represents an annual dividend of 3.44% based on the Premier common stock closing price on Oct. 27, 2021. Premier has approximately 36,978,000 common shares outstanding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.