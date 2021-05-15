Premier Financial Corp., holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group, has been named to the 2021 KBW Bank Honor Roll: Guardians of Growth in Uncertain Times published by Keefe Bruyette & Woods (KBW), which highlights banks that consistently deliver exceptional growth per share over the past 10 years. This is the eighth consecutive year Premier Financial Corp. has been named to this list of banking institutions.
To be eligible for the KBW Bank Honor Roll, banks with more than $500 million in total assets must have reported consecutive increases in annual earnings per share over the past decade. Premier Financial Corp. is one of 16 banking institutions, just 4% of all banks screened, that met KBW’s criteria for inclusion in the 2021 Bank Honor Roll.
Premier Financial Corp. has also been named to the Hovde Group’s High Performers Class of 2021. This listing recognizes smaller community banks that the Hovde Group, a leading provider of advisory services to the financial services sector, identifies as performing at the top of the industry from a financial perspective.
To be admitted to the High Performer class, companies needed to have a market cap below $1.0 billion at the end of the year and operate with above-average banking fundamentals. To be included in the High Performer class each bank needs to be above median in areas such as pre-provision ROA, both loan and deposit growth, credit and year-over-year tangible book value per share increases. Against industry medians, banks needed to out-perform in at least four of the five metrics. Efficiency ratio, EPS growth, and FTE productivity in our selection process was also considered.
“We are honored to be recognized for our consistently strong performance by our inclusion on the KBW Bank Honor Roll and the Hovde Group’s High Performers Class of 2021,” said Gary Small, president and CEO, Premier Financial Corp. “Being named by KBW as a member of this prestigious group of community banks for the 8th year and by Hovde Group reflects the dedication of our associates and their commitment to all of our stakeholders to provide the best in community banking.”
