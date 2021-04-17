Premier Financial Corp., holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group, has been recognized by S&P Global Market Intelligence on its annual list of the best-performing large U.S. community banks of 2020. Premier Financial Corp. was ranked No. 18 among community banks in the $3 billion to $10 billion asset size.
“We are proud that Premier was able to successfully navigate the pandemic and our merger of equals with strong financial performance, a focus on our customers and serving our markets as one of the leading SBA loan providers in 2020. The hard work and dedication exhibited by the Premier team helped us gain positive momentum in balance sheet growth, efficiency, credit quality and strategic performance. It’s an honor to be recognized as one of the top 20 best-performing community banks, and it illustrates our ongoing commitment to top-tier performance,” said CEO and president, Gary Small.
To determine the ranking, S&P Global Market Intelligence calculated scores for each company based on six metrics, weighted: pretax return on tangible common equity (25%), efficiency ratio (15%), net interest margin (15%), operating growth revenue (20%), leverage ratio (15%) and nonperforming assets and loans 90 days or more past due as a percentage of total assets, net of Paycheck Protection Program loans (10%). PFC performed well in all categories, delivering an efficiency ratio of 55.86%, keeping non-performing assets to 0.86% as a percent of total assets and delivering a return on tangible common equity of 14.34%.
“Despite going through a challenging year filled with economic uncertainty, we have seen community banks and credit unions play a significant role in their regional markets, providing support and essential services needed in their local communities. I’m thrilled to see these community banks and credit unions thrive in a challenging time and proud to recognize these top performing local financial institutions in our annual rankings,” said Jimmy Pittenger, senior director of financial institutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence in a prepared statement.
“Now more than ever, we know that relationships are critical. Our team works diligently to be the banking partner of choice for our clients and a reliable source of stability in the markets we serve,” explained Small. “Our clients, communities and employees remain our top priority. We will continue to build upon our successes of 2020 so that we provide all of our stakeholders the best in community banking.”
