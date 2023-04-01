Premier Financial Corp., holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group, has been recognized by S&P Global Market Intelligence on its annual list of the best-performing large U.S. community banks of 2022.
Premier Financial Corp. was ranked the highest performing community bank in Ohio and number 28 among U.S. community banks in the $3 billion to $10 billion asset size.
“We are proud that Premier was able to successfully navigate the effects of interest rate volatility influenced by the Federal Reserve’s actions taken to address inflation concerns,” said President & CEO, Gary Small. “The hard work and dedication exhibited by the Premier team helped us to strike the right balance of both near-term and long-term objectives, and remain laser focused on creating long-term franchise value. It’s an honor to be recognized as the highest performing community bank in Ohio, and it illustrates our ongoing commitment to top-tier performance.”
To compile this ranking, S&P Global Market Intelligence calculated scores for each company based on seven metrics: pretax return on tangible common equity, efficiency ratio, cost of funds, five-year average operating revenue growth, five-year average net charge-offs to average loans and leases ratio, nonperforming assets and loans 90 days or more past due as a percentage of total assets and leverage ratio
“We’re delighted to see these banks and credit unions continue to serve their local markets as they weather swift increases in interest rates and elevated inflation,” said Nathan Stovall, Director of Financial Institutions Research at S&P Global Market Intelligence in a prepared statement. “Quality data and insights continue to be a vital source for the market especially during these volatile times, and we are committed to providing transparency through these rankings to help the market make informed decisions.”
“Our Premier team is the driving force behind our success every day,” explained Small. “Their hard work and dedication allows us to continue to be the banking partner of choice for our clients and a reliable source of stability in the markets we serve. As we look to 2023 and beyond, we will continue to focus on strategic growth, operational excellence and providing our clients the best in community banking.”
Premier Financial Corp., headquartered in Defiance, is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank, headquartered in Youngstown, operates 75 branches and 12 loan offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
