Premier Financial Corp. announced fourth quarter 2021 and year-end results on Tuesday. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $25.3 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, compared to $30.8 million, or $0.82 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Net income for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, was $126.1 million, or $3.39 per diluted common share, compared to $63.1 million, or $1.75 per diluted common share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020.
The year-over-year comparison is substantially impacted by the acquisition of United Community Financial Corp. on Jan. 31, 2020, with the prior year’s provision expense of $44.3 million that included $25.9 million related to acquisition accounting for an after-tax cost of $20.5 million, or $0.57 per diluted common share.
2021 included a provision recovery of $7.1 million, which had an after-tax benefit of $5.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted common share, and no acquisition impact. Additionally, the prior year’s results include the impact of $19.5 million of acquisition-related charges, which had an after-tax cost of $15.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share. Excluding the impact of the acquisition-related provision and charges, earnings for 2020 were $99.3 million, or $2.76 per diluted common share.
“Strong loan growth continues to be the theme as we close out a successful 2021,” said Gary Small, President and CEO of Premier. “PPP adjusted growth for the fourth quarter totaled 8.7% on an annualized bases. And similar to the third quarter, each loan category grew with commercial lending leading the way at 10.3%. Premier’s core loan growth for the second half of 2021 totaled 7% on an annualized basis. When combined with the strong fundamentals in margin management and continued solid residential origination and fee income activity, we are entering 2022 with a great deal of momentum.”
Total assets at Dec. 31, 2021, were $7.48 billion, compared to $7.47 billion at Sept. 30, 2021, and $7.21 billion at Dec. 31, 2020. Gross loans receivable were $5.30 billion at Dec. 31, 2021, compared to $5.27 billion at Sept. 30, 2021, and $5.49 billion at Dec. 31, 2020. At Dec. 31, 2021, gross loans receivable decreases $195.1 million from a year ago due to a $328 million decrease in PPP loans. Excluding PPP, loans grew $132.9 million organically, or 2.6% from a year ago. Commercial loans excluding PPP increased $106.1 million from Dec. 31, 2020, to 2021, or 3.1%.
Securities at Dec. 31, 2021, were $1.22 billion compared to $1.26 billion at Sept. 30, 2021, and $737.7 million at Dec. 31, 2020. Also, at Dec. 31, 2021, goodwill and other intangible assets totaled $342.1 million compared to $343.6 million at Sept. 30, 2021, and $348.3 million at Dec. 31, 2020, with the decrease attributable to intangibles amortization.
Total deposits at Dec. 31, 2021, were $6.26 billion, compared with $6.25 billion at Sept. 30, 2021, and $6.05 billion at Dec. 31, 2020. At Dec. 31, 2021, total deposits grew $234.2 million organically, or 3.9% from a year ago.
The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share payable Feb. 18, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 11, 2022. The dividend represents an annual dividend of 4.01 percent based on the Premier common stock closing price on Jan. 24, 2022. Premier has approximately 36,318,000 common shares outstanding.
