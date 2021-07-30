Premier Financial Corp. has announced 2021 second quarter results. Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $31.4 million, or $0.84 per diluted common share, compared to $29.1 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020. The prior year’s results include the impact of $2.1 million of acquisition-related charges for the three months ended June 30, 2020, which had an after-tax cost of $1.7 million or $0.04 per diluted common share.
Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $72.4 million, or $1.94 per diluted common share, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The six-month year-over-year comparison is substantially impacted by the acquisition of United Community Financial Corp. (“UCFC”) on January 31, 2020, with the prior year’s provision expense of $48.2 million that included $25.9 million related to acquisition accounting for an after-tax cost of $20.5 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share.
“Results for the second quarter reflect the continued economic resurgence of our business and consumer clients across all markets,” said Gary Small, President and CEO of Premier. “The Premier team drove excellent new business generation and delivered solid loan growth during the quarter in our core commercial, consumer and residential mortgage business lines. Household deposits remain high, debt levels have improved and a double-digit increase in debit card and ATM revenue suggests that our clients are more confident and well on their way to a brighter future.”
As a part of the CARES Act, the Small Business Administration created the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) to provide small businesses with loans as a direct incentive to keep their workers on the payroll. Premier Bank actively participated in PPP for clients and made 2,880 loans for a total of $443.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Total gross fees for these loans equaled $14.8 million. To date, Premier Bank has recognized $13 million as loan interest income, including $2.8 million and $6.8 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.
Beginning in January 2021, Premier Bank participated in the second round of PPP lending and made 2,229 loans for a total of $193.6 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021. Total gross fees for these loans were $7.8 million and Premier Bank has recognized $0.4 million and $0.6 million in loan interest income during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.
Net interest income of $56.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 was up from $54.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase over the prior year’s second quarter was attributable to growth in interest-earning assets, PPP fees and a 53% decrease in average costs of funds.
“We are pleased by the quarter’s net interest income growth that was driven by core loan growth across the board and diligent efforts to reduce our deposit funding costs,” said Small. “We anticipate the current, robust deposit environment will be with us for the foreseeable future along with a corresponding expanded securities portfolio. In this difficult rate environment, we will continue to prioritize delivering income growth while taking steps to maintain margins.”
Premier’s non-interest income in the second quarter of 2021 was $17.5 million compared with $23.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. Total mortgage banking income decreased to $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 from $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. Gains from the sale of mortgage loans decreased to $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 from $11.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.
“Residential mortgage new business activity for the quarter continued at the accelerated pace experienced over the past few quarters,” said Small. “However, mortgage banking income for the quarter was tempered by a higher percentage of the new business being held in portfolio, tighter pricing and unfavorable marks for the sizable in-process portfolio generated by the very robust production activity of the past two quarters. As we closed the quarter, the percentage of salable business began returning to expected levels, in-process loans were trending down and pricing stabilized leaving us better positioned for the remainder of the year.”
The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per common share payable August 27, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2021. The dividend represents an annual dividend of 4% based on the Premier common stock closing price on July 28, 2021. Premier has approximately 37,179,000 common shares outstanding.
