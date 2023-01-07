As part of a movement designed to foster kindness (“Powered By [kind] People. Fueled By You”), Premier Bank has awarded more than $167,000 in community support to 97 organizations in the Northern Market throughout 2022.
These community partners share in the bank’s dedication and passion for spreading kindness, doing good and making communities stronger.
“Giving back to our local communities and spreading kindness in the places that we call home is at the heart of what we do,” said Jim Williams, Premier Bank’s Northern Market president. “We truly value our relationships with our community partners and we’re appreciative of the work that they do to enrich the lives of families here in the northern market. We believe that working together we can make our community stronger.”
This community support includes, but is not limited to, the following:
• the Boys & Girls Club of Lenawee (Mich.) for sponsorship of the 2022 Blue Jean Ball & Youth of the Year Breakfast.
• the Defiance Area YMCA for the sponsorship of the Defiance Festival of Lights.
• the Henry County Chamber of Commerce for sponsorship of Feast Fest.
• Operation K.A.V.I.C. (Keller Assists Veterans in Crisis) of Defiance for the sponsorship of its golf outing
Headquartered in Youngstown, Premier Bank operates 74 branches and 12 loan offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia and serves clients through a team of wealth professionals dedicated to each community banking branch. The holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group is Premier Financial Corp. headquartered in Defiance.
