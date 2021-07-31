YOUNGSTOWN — Premier Bank has announced the addition of Eric Pace as treasurer.
Pace brings with him more than 14 years of experience in the banking industry. He most recently served as Executive Director for Consumer and Business Banking for a national bank headquartered in Manhattan, New York City. In his new role, Pace will manage the bank’s investment portfolio and treasury function including identifying new investment and funding opportunities; as well as managing the bank’s interest rate and liquidity risk processes and developing strategies to optimize the bank’s balance sheet and capital position.
“I am excited to join a team with such a breadth of experience, spirit of innovation and culture of collaboration,” said Pace. “Premier Bank’s focus on employees, customers and communities is exemplary, and I look forward to being part of its continued journey of high-performance.”
Pace earned two Bachelor of Science degrees in management and accounting from Case Western Reserve University and is a Certified Treasury Professional.
Pace’s office is located at 6515 Longshore Loop in Dublin. He can be contacted at EPace@YourPremierBank.com or 330-742-0472.
