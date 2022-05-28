YOUNGSTOWN — Premier Bank has announce the addition of Craig Sciara as executive vice president, chief credit officer.
“Craig is an accomplished senior-level credit risk professional with extensive experience,” said Gary Small, president and CEO, Premier Bank. “He brings with him an exceptionally strong credit background, including experience in credit administration, credit adjudication and credit risk management. With the addition of Craig, we believe we are well positioned to better serve the lending needs of clients while achieving greater results well into the future. We are looking forward to his significant contributions to the company.”
Sciara brings with him 34 years of commercial and corporate banking, leadership and finance experience. He joins Premier from Heartland Financial USA, a large regional bank, with a community banking focus, where he served as senior vice president, regional credit officer.
Sciara earned his bachelor of liberal arts degree, graduating magna cum laude from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
“I am excited to be a part of a dynamic, successful and growth oriented organization,” Sciara remarked. “Premier Bank’s commitment to its clients and the communities it operates within is impressive. I am looking forward to taking on this important leadership role at Premier Bank and contributing to its future successes.”
Headquartered in Youngstown, Premier Bank operates 74 branches and 12 loan offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia (West Virginia office operates as Home Savings Bank) and serves clients through a team of wealth professionals dedicated to each community banking branch.
The holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group is Premier Financial Corp., headquartered in Defiance.
First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency with 10 offices in Ohio.
