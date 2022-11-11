YOUNGSTOWN — Premier Bank has announced the addition of Chuck Lorenz as senior vice president, director of digital technology.
Lorenz brings with him over 26 years of industry experience in technology with his most recent 15 years coming from various positions at M&T Bank in Buffalo, N.Y. While at M&T, he led the online and mobile banking teams over several years through multiple platform conversions. His experience also includes directing teams in digital imaging, collateral management, financial and corporate systems, human resources, information security, fraud detection and interdiction.
“We are thrilled to add Chuck to our growing team of professionals at Premier,” said Varun Chandhok, executive vice president, chief information and operations officer, Premier Bank. He is aware of the requirements necessary and prepared to do what it takes to provide our clients with a premier mobile and online banking experience.”
In his new role as director of digital technology, Lorenz will lead the organization’s digital technology space, working closely with various lines of business to better deliver digital capabilities and solutions to the bank’s customers across all business segments.
“I am looking forward to helping the Premier Bank team implement technology strategies that will give our customers a great mobile and online experience,” explained Lorenz. “My team and I will work to ensure Premier Bank is employing the highest quality and most secure digital banking technologies available.”
Premier Bank, headquartered in Youngstown, operates 74 branches and 13 loan offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia (West Virginia office operates as Home Savings Bank), and serves clients through a team of wealth professionals dedicated to each community banking branch. The holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group is Premier Financial Corp., headquartered in Defiance
