YOUNGSTOWN — Premier Bank this week announced the addition of Varun Chandhok as executive vice president, chief information officer (CIO).
“Varun is a proven, customer-focused technology leader with extensive experience in the banking industry,” said Gary Small, president, Premier Bank. “His deep insight and technical expertise in banking infrastructure and cyber security will be essential to our continuous drive to deliver the best in banking. Varun has demonstrated tremendous leadership, and we look forward to his significant contributions to the company.”
Chandhok brings with him more than 20 years of transformative technology excellence in the regional banking sector. He joins Premier from M&T Bank, where he held various leadership positions, including chief enterprise architect, CIO for commercial/credit technology and head of consumer tech delivery, where he was recognized for his leadership, strategic delivery and passion in customer centricity, risk management and driving business growth and operational excellence. Chandhok most recently served as CIO – regulatory, risk, financial crimes, and corporate technology in which he focused on strategic consolidation, architecture and capability evolution across multiple functions.
Chandhok earned his Bachelor of Science dual degree in Mechanical Engineering and Industrial Administration from Carnegie Mellon University and his Master of Science degree in Industrial Administration with a concentration in Information Technology, Finance & Organizational Behavior from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University. He continued his education by completing the Executive Leadership Program and the Learning as Leadership Personal Mastery Program at the Stephen M. Ross School of Business.
Chandhok is actively involved in his community. He currently serves on the board of directors for the Buffalo Center for Hospice and Palliative Care.
“I’m thrilled to join the Premier Bank family. Hearing the Bank’s vision and commitment in leveraging technology to create a better customer experience is what drew me to Premier, and I can’t wait to help however I can,” said Chandhok. “Creating value through thoughtful outcomes for customers, partners and team members will help build upon Premier Bank’s success”
