Premier Bank has announced the addition of Joe Bialorucki as Branch Manager of the Napoleon North office.
Bialorucki brings with him more than five years of industry experience. He most recently served as Financial Relationship Banker for a national bank headquartered in Columbus. In his new role, he will lead his team to ensure an exceptional customer and colleague experience, drive growth and effectively represent the bank in the Napoleon community, while developing key business and community relationships.
“I enjoy the opportunities I have in my role to help customers. Being able to sit down with a customer to review their current financial situation and recommend products and services from Premier Bank to help them achieve their financial goals is a rewarding experience,” explained Bialorucki. “Plus, I like providing leadership to colleagues, which will sharpen their skills to reach their career aspirations.”
In his free time, Bialorucki enjoys his role as a Napoleon City Council member, spending time with his wife, Heidi, and their two children, Conner and Cally and donating golf balls to the Napoleon Golf Course’s wooded areas, creeks and ponds.
Bialorucki’s office is located at 1800 N. Scott Street, Napoleon. He can be contacted at 567-341-4715 or JBialorucki@YourPremierBank.com.
