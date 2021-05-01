YOUNGSTOWN — Premier Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Angie Ankney as branch manager of the Defiance main office.
Ankney brings with her 13 years of sales experience. She most recently served as branch manager of a community bank headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. In her new role, Ankney will lead her team to deliver an exceptional customer experience, ensuring a focus on driving growth and developing key business and community relationships. Ankney will work to effectively represent the bank in the Defiance community while proactively helping clients succeed financially.
“The most rewarding part of my job is knowing that I am making a positive difference in my clients’ lives by helping them achieve their financial goals; as well as coaching, motivating an developing my branch team to achieve their full potential and meet business objectives,” Ankney explained.
Ankney’s office is located at 601 Clinton St. in Defiance. She can be contacted at 419-782-8694 or AAnkney@YourPremierBank.com. Ankney currently resides in Defiance,with her husband, Chris, step-son, Kye, and their three dogs.
