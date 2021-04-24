YOUNGSTOWN — Premier Bank has announced that the bank is taking significant steps in reducing its impact on climate change by sourcing energy from renewable resources for a majority of its office locations.
“We strive to make good decisions for our business, employees and the planet. As others continue to adopt environmentally friendly practices, we are always looking for ways to do our part,” explained Premier Bank president & CEO Gary Small. “We’ve made the decision to green our energy usage. Premier Bank will now power our locations with renewable electricity and carbon neutral natural gas.”
Green electricity is generated using renewable energy sources such as wind, solar and hydropower. Carbon-neutral natural gas uses what are called ‘carbon offsets’ to counteract the greenhouse gas emissions produced when operating. Carbon offsets are created by projects that reduce, avoid or destroy greenhouse gases.
In 2021, Premier Bank’s total sourcing of renewable electricity will be more than six-million kilowatt hours for its operations .
“Our commitment to providing excellence in service extends beyond banking. By driving clean energy solutions in our facilities, we are helping to develop a more sustainable energy ecosystem to transform our communities in which we live and work,” Small added.
