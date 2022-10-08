YOUNGSTOWN — Premier Bank has announced that it has joined the American Bankers Association and banks across the nation to promote an industry-wide campaign educating consumers about the persistent threat of phishing scams, according to a company press release.
The Federal Trade Commission estimates that consumers lost $5.8 billion to phishing and other fraud in 2021, an increase of more than 70% compared to 2020, the release noted. To combat phishing, the #BanksNeverAskThat campaign uses attention-grabbing humor and other engaging content to empower consumers to identify bogus bank communications asking for sensitive information like their passwords and social security numbers.
“Phishing attempts are at an all-time high and scammers are targeting consumers from every direction — by text, phone and email,” said Paul Benda, senior vice president, operational risk and cybersecurity at ABA. “Education and awareness are key to helping consumers spot a scam, and with help from participating banks like Premier Bank, we’re able to reach bank customers across the country so they can stay one step ahead of the scammers.”
Premier Bank, along with more than 1,000 banks from across the U.S. and ABA, are kicking off this year’s campaign to mark the beginning of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Throughout the month, Premier Bank will share questions, videos and consumer tips on social media designed to highlight the most common phishing schemes.
For more information about phishing scams and how to stop fraudsters in their tracks, visit BanksNeverAskThat.com*.
Premier Bank, headquartered in Youngstown, operates 74 branches and 12 loan offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group is Premier Financial Corp., headquartered in Defiance
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.