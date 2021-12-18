NAPOLEON — Premier Bank has pledged $30,000 to the Henry County AG Improvement Association to be used for the Henry County Community Center building project. When completed, this versatile new building will be used to host year-round events at the Henry County Fairgrounds that will bring unity and economic development to the county.
“The open floor plan of the building is designed to easily clean and transform from a banquet, trade show or livestock show,” said Joel Miller, Executive Director of the Henry County Chamber of Commerce. “This layout will accommodate all event visitors with increased airflow for the health of animals and fairgoers.”
“We are proud to support the Henry County AG Improvement Association as they work to build a place to bring people together from all across the community,” said Trish Gelsomino, Foundation Giving Coordinator, Premier Bank. “Working together we can spread kindness and Henry County stronger.”
For more information regarding the Henry County AG Improvement Association, call 517-719-1853 or visit HenryCountyAG.com.
