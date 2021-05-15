Premier Bank has announced the recent officer title promotions of Tamara Chmielewski, Kristie DeSota, Nici Robinson and Melissa Shull as approved by the board of directors.
This team, led by Jim Williams, Northern Market President for Premier Bank, works to deliver exceptional customer experience, ensuring a focus on building relationships, engaging customers in conversations to understand their financial needs and working proactively to help customers succeed financially.
“These individuals have been a vital resource to our team. They know our market and have earned this designation at the forefront of our commitment to the communities we serve,” explained Williams.
Tamara Chmielewski has been promoted to officer of the bank as branch manager of the Montpelier office. She has 25 years of industry experience. Chmielewski currently resides in Bryan with her husband. Her office is located at 1050 E. Main St. in Montpelier. She can be contacted at 567-239-4956 or TChmielewski@YourPremierBank.com.
Kristie DeSota has been promoted to officer of the bank as branch manager of the Defiance North office. She has six years of banking experience. DeSota currently resides in Defiance with her husband and children. Her office is located at 1177 N. Clinton St. in Defiance. She can be contacted at 419-785-8566 or KDesoto@YourPremierBank.com.
Nici Robinson has been promoted to officer of the bank as branch manager of the Paulding office. She has 11 years of industry experience. She currently resides in Van Wert. Robinson’s office is located at 905 N. Williams St. in Paulding. She can be contacted at 419-399-2354 or NRobinson@YourPremierBank.com.
Melissa Shull has been promoted to officer of the bank as branch manager of the Hicksville office. She has 13 years of banking experience. She currently serves as a board member for the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce. Each year, Shull enjoys volunteering at the annual pancake/sausage supper for the Hicksville Rotary Club; as well as the Christmas Cruise Thru at the Hicksville Fairgrounds. In her free time, she volunteers at Hicksville School for the Innovative Interviews with the sophomore class and various sporting event throughout the year. She currently resides in Hicksville with her husband and their four children. Shull’s office is located at 201 E. High St. in Hicksville. She can be contacted at 419-542-5626 or MShull@YourPremierBank.com.
