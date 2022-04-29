Premier Financial Corp. announced its 2022 first quarter results this week.
Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $26.4 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, compared to $41.0 million, or $1.10 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021. The year-over-year comparison is primarily impacted by fluctuations in the provision for credit losses, mortgage banking income and securities gains/losses.
First quarter 2022 highlights:
• loan growth of $132.4 million, excluding PPP (up 10.1% annualized) including $97.4 million for commercial loans (up 11.0% annualized).
• deposit growth of $35.2 million (up 2.2% annualized).
• net interest income (tax equivalent) of $58.1 million or $53.7 million excluding PPP and marks, up 2.4% and 7.5%, respectively, from 2021 first quarter.
• asset quality improved with non-performing assets down to 0.63% of assets, classifieds down to 1.0% of loans and delinquencies down to 0.1% of loans.
• service fee income of $6 million, up $0.5 million or 9.7% from 2021 first quarter.
• completed 0.8 million shares of buybacks for $24.2 million.
• declared dividend of $0.30 per share, up 15.4% from prior year comparable period.
“A very solid start for 2022 with excellent new business activity resulting in double digit core loan growth on an annualized basis,” said Gary Small, president and CEO of Premier. “Core commercial growth totaled 11% for the quarter and was the second consecutive quarter of core commercial growth in excess of 10%. Consumer lending was also on the move growing over 18% annualized for the quarter. We were pleased to see meaningful growth contributions from each of our nine markets.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.