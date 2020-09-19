YOUNGSTOWN — Premier Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Corey Deming as Branch Manager of the Defiance main office.
Deming brings with him more than 15 years of banking experience. He most recently served as financial center manager of a national bank headquartered in Cincinnati, where he was recognized as Mortgage Partner and Private Banking Partner of the year for 2020.
In his new role, Deming will lead his team to deliver an exceptional customer experience, ensuring a focus on building relationships, engaging customers in conversations to understand their financial needs and working proactively to help customers succeed financially.
“The most rewarding part of my job is being able to help my clients achieve their financial goals by understanding their needs and recommending customized financial solutions,” Deming explained.
Deming, who earned a Bachelor’s degree in business management and finance from Defiance College, enjoys volunteering at Habitat for Humanity builds in Toledo. He currently resides in Defiance with his twin boys, Caleb and Logan.
Deming’s office is located at 601 Clinton Street Defiance, OH. He can be contacted at 419-782-8694 or codeming@first-fed.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.