(BUSINESS WIRE) — Premier Financial Corp. announced 2022 third quarter results this week, showing net income for the third quarter of 2022 at $28.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted common share, slightly higher than 2021.
(BUSINESS WIRE) — Premier Financial Corp. announced 2022 third quarter results this week, showing net income for the third quarter of 2022 at $28.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted common share, slightly higher than 2021.
“We are very pleased to post another strong quarter in terms of earnings and growth,” said Gary Small, president and CEO of Premier. “Year-to-date loan and deposit growth stand at 17% and 7%, respectively, while total revenue growth for the quarter totaled 8.9%, outstanding results by any historical comparison. As has been the case all year, robust commercial and consumer business segment performance continues to offset a difficult residential mortgage environment. With a number of economic factors currently affecting our clients’ financial decision-making, it is gratifying to see households continuing to thrive. Deposits continue to grow, credit quality figures continue to improve, and consumer spending is responsibly on the rise. A strong employment market is clearly helping all maneuver through these less certain times.”
Net interest income of $63.5 million on a tax equivalent basis in the third quarter of 2022 was up 7.1% from $59.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 and up 10.9% from $57.3 million in the third quarter of 2021.
Premier Financial Corp., headquartered in Defiance, is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank, headquartered in Youngstown.
It operates 74 branches and 12 loan offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia (West Virginia office operates as Home Savings Bank) and serves clients through a team of wealth professionals dedicated to each community banking branch. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency with 10 offices in Ohio.
For more information, visit the company’s website at PremierFinCorp.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.