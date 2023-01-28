Premier Financial Corp. recently announced 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year results.
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $25.3 million, or 71 cents per diluted common share, compared to $25.3 million, or 69 cents per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Net income for 2022 was $102.2 million, or $2.85 per diluted common share, compared to $126.1 million, or $3.39 per diluted common share, for 2021.
“We continued to have stronger than anticipated loan and deposit growth as we closed the fourth quarter,” said Gary Small, president and CEO of Premier. “Full-year loan growth exceeded 20% with core customer deposits up 7.7%. For the full year, tax equivalent net interest income grew $29 million, or 14% on a core basis excluding PPP and purchase accounting marks.
“The growth reflects the strength of our client base and the markets in which we operate,” he added. “We did experience a step up in deposit betas during the quarter although this is in line with our overall historical range for the deposit book of business. As noted last quarter, we are utilizing non-core funding enabling us to thoughtfully manage core deposit costs across the organization. Diligent funding cost management will be a key for the organization and the industry in 2023.”
Premier Financial Corp., headquartered in Defiance, is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank, headquartered in Youngstown, and operates 74 branches and 12 loan offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency with 10 offices in Ohio.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.