PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) recently took a first-place gold title in the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s Spotlight on Excellence Awards in the “Best Digital Storytelling” category for their “Hope Isn’t Cancelled” video. The video, released in June 2020, explained the co-op’s multi-faceted campaign to motivate the community at the peak of the pandemic when many members were struggling both financially and emotionally.
PPEC ran billboards reminding the community that the co-op’s founding values (hope, kindness, and love) were not cancelled, despite the event cancellations happening globally. The co-op also launched a Good News Dashboard on their website, where anyone could submit stories of positivity happening locally — a reminder that, just as the co-op did during its founding in 1935, the community and neighbors must unite for the greater good, take action to help each member, and have hope for a brighter tomorrow.
PPEC also partnered with the United Way of Paulding County to sell “Hope Isn’t Cancelled” yard signs, as well as running inspirational ads on social media and in the cooperative’s monthly magazines, Ohio Cooperative Living and Indiana Connection.
“Now more than ever, these themes hold true to our values as co-op members, as community leaders, and as small businesses trying to stay open during these challenges,” said PPEC CEO George Carter in the award-winning video. “As we continue to navigate the uncharted waters of the COVID-19 pandemic, we must remember that regardless of how our lives are impacted, some things do not change. The most important things aren’t cancelled. How we go forward and how we treat strangers, members, friends, and family will continue to define us.”
The winning video can be viewed on PPEC’s website at www.PPEC.coop or on YouTube at www.YouTube.com/Paulding
PutnamElectricCoop.
The contest winners are recognized annually during the CONNECT conference, a national conference for communications and marketing professionals, to be held virtually in June, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. As with years past, winning entries are available for all electric cooperative communicators to view online at cooperative.com.
(Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative serves more than 12,900 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert, and Allen counties in Ohio, and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana.)
