PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) reported it is planning $5,673,951 in investments in 2020 focused on system improvements to increase the co-op’s service reliability and maintain existing facilities.
PPEC reported there will be no electric rate increase for residential or commercial members.
Primary components of the 2020 work plan include:
• rebuilding of the Cecil Substation for improved reliability and system durability, and to increase load capacity for future growth.
• a budgeted 28 miles of line rebuilds across Ohio and Indiana, as well as sectionalizing to reduce outage minutes.
• testing 3,565 poles in Adams, Jackson and Maumee townships in Indiana and Carryall and Harrison townships in Ohio. Any poles that fail the test will be replaced.
• right-of-way maintenance and tree trimming in Indiana’s Allen County and in parts of Ohio’s Paulding and Van Wert counties.
• a proactive line-maintenance program to improve system durability with a focus on reducing outages.
• purchasing new equipment, like a bucket truck, poles and wire.
“The PPEC trustees and employees work hard to deliver electric power that is reliable, safe and cost-competitive with our neighboring utilities,” said George Carter, PPEC president and CEO. “Be assured that we are working to replace aging facilities, increase efficiency and improve our service reliability — all without raising rates and also returning $1.8 million in capital credits last year to members.”
For updates throughout the year, follow PPEC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube.
PPEC serves more than 12,000 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert and Allen counties in Ohio, and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana.
