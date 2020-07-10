PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) recently started a $2.1 million project to rebuild and upgrade the co-op’s Cecil substation, which will improve electric reliability, reduce outages, and increase future electric load capacity for businesses in the Paulding area. Construction started in June and is expected to be completed by mid-November.
Residents living in the Paulding and surrounding areas won’t experience an impact to their current service. PPEC’s previous work plans and strategic outlook over the last 10 years has given the co-op the capability to “backfeed,” using power from other substations to supply the homes and businesses normally served by the Cecil substation during the rebuild process.
PPEC has partnered with Eaton Corporation Group to complete the substation rebuild. The new Cecil substation will be equipped with a 12 MVA station transformer, which is more than twice the capacity of the old 5 MVA transformer. The project also will include other upgraded features to the substation, including new high side protection, a new control house, and a new circuit breaker. Security cameras will be present as well.
“We’re excited for the many businesses in Paulding County that will benefit from this large upgrade,” said Steve Kahle, PPEC engineering manager. “Rebuilding the Cecil substation will take about six months but will be well worth it. The new substation will improve reliability, system durability, and increase load capacity for future growth in our community. If more business comes or a company wants to expand, we want to be able to offer that capability.”
(PPEC serves more than 12,900 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert, and Allen counties in Ohio, and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana.)
