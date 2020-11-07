PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op members are willing to support their local communities. Members have donated $12,675 to 11 local organizations, with the help of the Operation Round Up Program.
Operation Round Up was started in 2010 as a way to give back to PPEC’s communities. Groups in both Ohio and Indiana can apply.
Participating members round up their monthly electric bill to the next dollar, with the extra pennies being used to help fund charities and groups in their communities. Each quarter, the funds are dispensed to local causes that applied for funding.
The most recent donation recipients include:
• Leipsic Community Center, $2,000 for summer breakfast/lunch program
• Putnam Co. HomeCare & Hospice, $2,000 for low-income patient program
• Antwerp Ball Association, $1,500 for concrete & turf in batting cage
• Haven of Hope, Van Wert, $1,300 for washers & dryers for new shelter
• Continental EMS (Putnam County), $1,000 for laptop & lift harness
• Lima Symphony Orchestra, $1,000 for a young person’s concert
• MAV Youth Mentoring, $1,000 for lunch & supper clubs, mentors
• Paulding FFA Alumni, $1,000 for scholarships, school trips, & contest fees
• Paulding Co. Amateur Radio Club, $800 for portable generator & converters
• Friends of the Paulding County Park, $575 for picnic tables/benches from bottle caps
• Enouf Cats (formerly Nips N Snips) of Payne, $500 for spay & neuter program
Organizations can apply for Operation Round Up assistance by contacting Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op’s Communications Coordinator Samantha Kuhn at skuhn@ppec.coop or visit www.ppec.coop/operation-round-up. If you want to participate by rounding up your monthly bill, call the office at 800-686-2357 for more information.
