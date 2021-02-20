PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) is asking all members to watch for their mail ballots arriving with 2021 election information. PPEC members will be voting on:
• Trustee candidates running for election to the board (only members who live in districts 7 and 8 will vote)
• Proposed code of regulations amendments (all members vote)
Only members who live in districts 7 or 8 will vote for the candidate to represent their district on the board. Elected trustees will serve a three-year term.
District 7 candidates up for election:
• Ken Niese (incumbent) of Ottawa
• Gary Hermiller of Ottawa
District 8 candidates up for election:
• Justin Kerns of Fort Jennings
• Adam Schnipke of Fort Jennings
• Kenneth Verhoff of Cloverdale
District 3’s Tim Derck was also up for re-election, but the co-op did not receive any petitions from other candidates to run. As such, Derck will be re-elected by affirmation.
All members will vote on nine proposed changes to the co-op’s code of regulations, which have been reviewed and recommended by the PPEC Board of Trustees to help the co-op continue effective operations in a more remote/virtual environment – especially during pandemic circumstances with social distancing requirements due to COVID-19.
Members can vote by mail or online. Note that to vote online, you will need your unique member number and passcode printed on your mail ballot.
Ballots must be received by March 5. Results will be announced at the PPEC virtual annual meeting held via Facebook and YouTube LIVE at 10 a.m. March 20. Members who tune in for the livestream and leave a comment on one of the videos will be entered to win bill credits. The grand prize drawing is a $100 bill credit; 15 $25 bill credits also will be drawn.
To learn more, see candidate bios, or read the full explanations for each proposed Code change, visit www.PPEC.coop.
Call PPEC at 800-686-2357 with any questions. PPEC thanks all its members for active participation in the democratic control of their community cooperative.
