PAULDING — Small coins make a big difference when Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative members join together to fund change in their communities. In fact, $8,000 in fourth-quarter donations was distributed to six local organizations through the co-op’s Operation Round Up program.
Participating members “round up” their monthly electric bills to the next dollar, with the extra pennies being used to help fund community charities and groups.
The most recent recipients include:
• Wayne Trace Schools: $1,000 to purchase food for Blessings in a Backpack program to feed hungry students on weekends
• Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County: $2,500 toward a home build for an elderly man in Grover Hill, Ohio.
• M.A.V. Youth Mentoring; $1,000 support Van Wert County programs like lunch and supper club, and STEM materials for mentorships.
• Payne Volunteer Fire Department; $1,500 to purchase 22 rescue extrication gloves and a stationary bike for the on-call staff’s fitness.
• Paulding Soil and Water Conservation District; $1,000 for fifth-grade field day event.
• Putnam County 4-H Council; $1,000 for 21st annual Farm Safety Program for Putnam County third-graders.
Operation Round Up was started in 2010 as a way to give back to PPEC’s communities – groups in both Ohio and Indiana can apply. A board of trustees, composed of co-op members and separate from the PPEC board, oversees the application process. Organizations can apply for Operation Round Up assistance by contacting Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op at 1-800-686-2357 or visiting www.ppec.coop/operation-round-up.
Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative serves more than 12,900 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert, and Allen counties in Ohio, and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana.
