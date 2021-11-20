PAULDING — Members of Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative recently donated $13,050 to 10 local charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Operation Round Up program. About 75% of PPEC members round up their electric bill and donate those pennies to this fund, making a huge impact in the co-op’s northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana communities.
Participating members round up their monthly electric bill to the next dollar, with the extra pennies being used to help fund charities and groups in their communities. Each quarter, the funds are dispensed to local causes that applied for funding.
The most recent donation recipients include:
• Christmas for Kids/Coats for Kids Program through Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission, Inc (NOCAC); $1,500 for Coats, food and supplies to Paulding County kids.
• Crime Stoppers of Greater Fort Wayne; $500 for new signage in the New Haven, Ind., area
• Delphos Middle School; $1,500 for the Positive Behavior Program
• Paulding High School; $1,800 for a wood planer
• Paulding Soccer Club; $1,500 to purchase benches and trash cans
• Power2Change; $1,000 for class supplies
• Putnam Co. Homecare & Hospice; $1,000 for low income patient services
• St Rose of Lima School (Monroeville, IN); $2,000 for playset replacement
• Wayne Trace Schools (Grover Hill & Payne Elementary); $750 to help start a mentoring program
• YMCA of Van Wert County; $1,500 for AED and CPR Certifications.
Operation Round Up was started in 2010 as a way to give back to PPEC’s communities. Groups in both Ohio and Indiana can apply.
Organizations can apply for Operation Round Up assistance by contacting Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op’s Communications Coordinator Samantha Kuhn at skuhn@ppec.coop or visiting www.ppec.coop/operation-round.
