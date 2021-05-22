PPEC donations

Members of the Continental Fire Department wear some of the water rescue gear purchased with $2,650 in funds donated by Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative members. Firegighters, from left are: Damon Schmidt, Chris Baden and David Slattman.

 Photo courtesy of PPEC

PAULDING — Members of Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) recently donated $12,950 to eight local charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Operation Round Up program. About 80% of PPEC members round up their electric bill and donate those pennies to this fund, making a huge impact in the co-op’s northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana communities. Each quarter, the funds are dispensed to local causes that applied for funding.

The most recent donation recipients include:

• Continental Fire Department; $2,650 for life jackets and rescue dry suits.

• American Red Cross of Northeast Indiana; $2,500 for their home fire relief campaign.

• Wayne Trace Local Schools; $2,000 for a new art classroom kiln.

• Fort Jennings Fire Department; $2,000 for a ventilation fan.

• Van Wert County Humane Society; $1,000 for cameras and a security system for the new shelter building.

• Paulding County Relay for Life/American Cancer Society; $1,000 for the cancer survivors dinner and food expenses.

• LEARN Resource Center of New Haven, Indiana; $1,000 for backpack giveaway program.

• United Way of Putnam County; $800 for Dolly Parton Imagination Library books for local children.

Operation Round Up was started in 2010 as a way to give back to PPEC’s communities. Groups in both Ohio and Indiana can apply.

Organizations can apply for Operation Round Up assistance by contacting Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op’s Communications Coordinator Samantha Kuhn at skuhn@ppec.coop or visiting www.ppec.coop/operation-round. If you want to participate by rounding up your monthly bill, call PPEC’s office at 800-686-2357. The average member’s annual donation is about $6.

