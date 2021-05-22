PAULDING — Members of Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) recently donated $12,950 to eight local charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Operation Round Up program. About 80% of PPEC members round up their electric bill and donate those pennies to this fund, making a huge impact in the co-op’s northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana communities. Each quarter, the funds are dispensed to local causes that applied for funding.
The most recent donation recipients include:
• Continental Fire Department; $2,650 for life jackets and rescue dry suits.
• American Red Cross of Northeast Indiana; $2,500 for their home fire relief campaign.
• Wayne Trace Local Schools; $2,000 for a new art classroom kiln.
• Fort Jennings Fire Department; $2,000 for a ventilation fan.
• Van Wert County Humane Society; $1,000 for cameras and a security system for the new shelter building.
• Paulding County Relay for Life/American Cancer Society; $1,000 for the cancer survivors dinner and food expenses.
• LEARN Resource Center of New Haven, Indiana; $1,000 for backpack giveaway program.
• United Way of Putnam County; $800 for Dolly Parton Imagination Library books for local children.
Operation Round Up was started in 2010 as a way to give back to PPEC’s communities. Groups in both Ohio and Indiana can apply.
Organizations can apply for Operation Round Up assistance by contacting Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op’s Communications Coordinator Samantha Kuhn at skuhn@ppec.coop or visiting www.ppec.coop/operation-round. If you want to participate by rounding up your monthly bill, call PPEC’s office at 800-686-2357. The average member’s annual donation is about $6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.