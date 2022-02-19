PAULDING — Members of Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative recently donated $12,980 to 12 local charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Operation Round Up program.
About 80% of PPEC members round up their electric bill and donate those pennies to this fund, making a huge impact in the co-op’s northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana communities.
Participating members round up their monthly electric bill to the next dollar, with the extra pennies being used to help fund charities and groups in their communities. Each quarter, the funds are dispensed to local causes that applied for funding.
The most recent donation recipients include:
• Auglaize Township Fire Department; $1,740 for a water monitor
• Continental Baseball and Softball Club; $1,300 for helmets and catchers gear
• Hands of Hope Pregnancy Center, Paulding; $1,000 for an online video subscription to offer clients virtual classes
• Historic Main Street Van Wert; $1,000 to install a water station
• Holly Kobee Memorial/Antwerp Community Development Committee; $1,000 toward the new Splash Pad in Antwerp
• Paulding County Opportunity Center; $1,000 for GOAL program incentives and providing rewards for students who exhibit leadership traits.
• Paulding County Relay for Life/American Cancer Society; $1,200 for a cancer survivors dinner
• Paulding Soil and Water Conservation District; $1,000 for GREEN Day activities for local schools
• Payne Volunteer Fire Department; $1,740 for a thermal imager
• Putnam County 4-H Council; $500 for this summer’s Farm Safety Program with elementary students
• Putnam County Council on Aging; $500 for outdoor choice equipment to help seniors
• Putnam Pet Pals (Ottawa); $1,000 for their Trap, Neuter, Return (TNR) program for stray cats in Putnam County
• Photos of each recipient can be found on PPEC’s Facebook page.
• Operation Round Up was started in 2010 as a way to give back to PPEC’s communities. Groups in both Ohio and Indiana can apply.
Organizations can apply for Operation Round Up assistance by contacting Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op’s Communications Coordinator Samantha Kuhn at skuhn@ppec.coop or visiting www.ppec.coop/operation-round. If you want to participate by rounding up your monthly bill, call PPEC’s office at 800-686-2357. The average member’s annual donation is about $6.
