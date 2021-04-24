PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) recently completed a $2.1 million project to rebuild and upgrade the co-op’s Cecil Substation.

PPEC was one of several Paulding County entities who upgraded or expanded during 2020. PPEC is a member-owned and member-controlled non-profit electric distribution utility.

This upgrade will improve electric reliability, reduce outages, and increase future electric load capacity for businesses in the Paulding area. Construction started in June and was completed Oct. 23, 2020.

PPEC partnered with Eaton Corporation Group to complete the substation rebuild. The new Cecil substation is equipped with a 12 million volt-amp station transformer, which is more than twice the capacity of the old 5 million volt-amp transformer. Security cameras and several other new features have also been installed.

“We’re excited for the many businesses in Paulding County that will benefit from this large upgrade,” PPEC engineering manager Steve Kahle said. “This new substation will improve reliability, system durability, and increase load capacity for future growth in our community. If more business comes or a company wants to expand, we can offer that capability.”

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments