PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) recently completed a $2.1 million project to rebuild and upgrade the co-op’s Cecil Substation.
PPEC was one of several Paulding County entities who upgraded or expanded during 2020. PPEC is a member-owned and member-controlled non-profit electric distribution utility.
This upgrade will improve electric reliability, reduce outages, and increase future electric load capacity for businesses in the Paulding area. Construction started in June and was completed Oct. 23, 2020.
PPEC partnered with Eaton Corporation Group to complete the substation rebuild. The new Cecil substation is equipped with a 12 million volt-amp station transformer, which is more than twice the capacity of the old 5 million volt-amp transformer. Security cameras and several other new features have also been installed.
“We’re excited for the many businesses in Paulding County that will benefit from this large upgrade,” PPEC engineering manager Steve Kahle said. “This new substation will improve reliability, system durability, and increase load capacity for future growth in our community. If more business comes or a company wants to expand, we can offer that capability.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.