PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative’s (PPEC) energy advisor Peter Niagu recently installed two welcome signs on the north and south entrances of the village of Paulding along U.S. 127.
This service project started in August after Niagu secured grants, and it was completed in early October. Additional landscaping will be added around the signs.
Niagu recently graduated from Indiana Electric Cooperatives’ Rural Electric Leaders in Training Exchange (RELITE), a two-year leadership training program designed to create strong, confident teams. PPEC is a unique utility in that the co-op provides electricity to members in both northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. IEC is one of PPEC’s statewide organizations.
“It’s a very gratifying feeling when you have a vision that you can put into motion — seeing the end result made it all worthwhile,” Niagu said. “I drive past these signs every day going to and from work, and knowing I had a hand in this project is a great feeling. I’m happy to know our community will be able to enjoy them for decades to come.”
PPEC lineman Corbin Rhonehouse assisted with the sign construction, while the brick columns were made by Brent Gibson. West Bend Printing made the vinyl signs, and Bryce Steiner was the photographer who took the image used on the signs during the 2018 John Paulding Days Festival.
Project sponsors include Paulding Putnam Electric, CoBank, Janette M. Cook, Ray and Dorothy Goyings, K&L Ready Mix, Paulding Ace Hardware, and Kauser Trucking.
“This project could not have been a possibility if our proud community did not step up like they did,” Niagu said. “A special thank you to everyone who made this happen for our community.”
Niagu is a resident of Payne, and has worked for PPEC since 2010.
