PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative is looking for professional individuals to run for the board of trustees and help shape the strategic direction of the co-op. Three seats are up for re-election within Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op (PPEC)’s territory. The upcoming 2021 election will be for districts 3, 7, and 8:
• District 3 — includes the Paulding County Townships of Carryall, Crane, Harrison, and Benton. This position is held by Timothy Derck, who is seeking re-election.
• District 7 — includes the Putnam County Townships of Monroe, Palmer, Liberty, and Greensburg. This position is represented by Kenneth Niese, who is seeking re-election.
• District 8 — includes the Putnam County Townships of Perry, Jackson, Jennings, Monterey, and Marion. This position was held by Douglas Fortman, who is not seeking re-election. This will create an open seat for the District 8 election.
Each trustee serves a three-year term. The PPEC board of trustees consists of nine co-op members who each represent one district within the territory.
“The trustees have a great deal of responsibilities, and that is why it is important to have highly qualified individuals run for the board,” stated president and CEO George Carter.
If interested in running, you must be a member of PPEC and you must complete a petition form, which requires obtaining 20 signatures from members in the district from which you reside. Petition forms can be picked up using the drive-through window at PPEC’s office located at 401 McDonald Pike, Paulding, or by downloading online at www.ppec.coop/elections/. Interested members can also call the office to have a petition packet mailed to them. Petitions must be returned to the co-op office no later than 4 p.m. Dec. 18.
The official ballots will be mailed to members in districts 3, 7, and 8 in February. The winners of the election will be announced at the co-op’s virtual annual meeting on March 20. Call PPEC at 800-686-2357 for more information.
(Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative serves more than 12,900 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert, and Allen counties in Ohio, and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana.)
