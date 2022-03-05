PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative’s Economic Development Grant Program allows the co-op to partner with its statewide organization and power supplier, Buckeye Power, to help local communities make an impact and improve quality of life for members. Paulding County CIC and Putnam County CIC recently received a total of $21,000 in matched grants from PPEC toward efforts for site development.
Paulding County’s grant totaling $15,000 is for the Paulding Industrial Park and will cover a Phase 1 environmental assessment, geotechnical investigation, wetland determination, and threatened and endangered species analysis. Paulding County CIC Director Dave Burtch and Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey were present for the grant presentation in late February.
Putnam County’s grant totaling $6,000 will go toward a Phase 1 environmental assessment and wetlands determination. Putnam County Economic Development Director Amy Sealts, along with Putnam County CIC board members were present for the grant presentation.
“Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative is proud to help support local economic development efforts,” said PPEC President and CEO George Carter. “These grants would not be possible without the support of our Generation and Transmission provider, Buckeye Power. We look forward to working with both the Paulding CIC and Putnam County CIC as they further develop these sites and prepare for the next phase of attracting businesses and jobs to our region.”
To learn more about the economic development grant program or other community programs the co-op participates in, contact PPEC at 800-686-2357 or visit www.PPEC.coop.
