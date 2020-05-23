PAULDING — The Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative Board of Trustees have elected new officers. Dr. John Saxton (District 6) is the board chairman, Tim Derck (District 3) is the vice-chairman, and Dr. Ronald Black (District 9) is the secretary treasurer. The first board meeting with the newly elected officers was May 21.
District 6 represents Auglaize, Brown, Latty, and Washington townships in Paulding County, as well as Defiance and Highland townships in Defiance County. District 3 represents Carryall, Crane, Benton, and Harrison townships in Paulding County. District 9 represents Sugarcreek, Pleasant, Union, Ottawa, and Riley townships in Putnam County.
Each trustee serves a three-year term. The PPEC board of trustees consists of nine co-op members who each represent one district within the territory. Trustees set the strategic direction of the co-op and are responsible for establishing, reviewing, and revising corporate policies to ensure that service to the PPEC membership is foremost in mind, while maintaining a stable yet competitive position in the industry by setting rate structures.
To see district maps, visit ppec.coop/board-district-maps. Call PPEC at 800-686-2357 for more information.
